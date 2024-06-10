Bhopal: Rare Species Of Rare Iguana And Emperor Scorpion Listed In CITES, Seized

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In further investigation into the seizure of rare Iguana and Emperor Scorpion, State Tiger Force Bhopal and Indore unit have arrested main kingpin and Delhi resident Kartik on June 8. Accused was produced before the Special Court of Indore and taken on police remand.

On the instance of the accused, raid was conducted in Bulandsahar of Uttar Pradesh in which animals of rare species enlisted in Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) were recovered. The seized rare animals included Iguana, Sonconure Bird, Kenyan Sand Boa, Emperor Scorpion, Savana lizard, Terantula Spider, Yellow Monitor, Black Kite, Water Monitor etc.

One more accused has been held. Samples of more than 40 wild animals were collected.

The gang was involved in illegal trade of foreign wild animals and used to do trade without valid documents in different states of the country. Now the action is being taken states outside the country.