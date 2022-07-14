Bhopal: Rape accused arrested, victim was brutally killed

Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor raped and murdered by her uncle on June 26 was arrested by Gwalior police, said the police on Wednesday.

A minor girl was found dead and her body was lying naked in the bushes in Dharam Kanta locality, Hazira, Gwalior, on June 28. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told media that the girl went missing on June 26 from her house and on June 28 her body was found near the railway track in the bushes.

The victim was 9 years old and she was playing with her brother when the accused came and took away the girl by promising to buy her ice cream. The accused and the girl walked away and the boy came to her mother and told her that Mama (maternal uncle) had taken his sister for ice-cream. When the girl did not return till evening, the mother filed the complaint at Hajira police station.

After the post-mortem it came to light that the girl was raped and was killed brutally. Her head was crushed with the heavy stone. The police have registered case under Sections 302, 263 of IPC and collected several CCTV footages and identified the accused. The SP added that the accused was a notorious criminal, had been charged under NDPS Act and was in jail for more than 12 years in three different jails.

The police have arrested the accused when he was hiding in the same locality after 18 days.

