Bhopal: Rangmandal took Bhopal theatre to national level, says theatre actor and director Sanjay Mehta

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rangmandal gave a new vision to theatre in Bhopal, said theatre actor and director Sanjay Mehta. He said that Rangmandal contributed to taking Bhopal theatre to national level. Bhopal is a capital of culture because of Rangmandal. It produced many plays in dialects of Madhya Pradesh like Malwi, Bundeli by visiting those places.

Mehta was speaking on the history of Rangmandal, a theatre repertory of Bharat Bhavan and its contribution at Arghya Auditorium on Monday. Former Madhya Pradesh School of Drama director Alok Chatterjee threw light on the concept of Indian theatre and how it developed.

He talked about how it went to folk tradition from Sanskrit. He said, “Nowadays, everyone wants to be an actor. They don’t want to do backstage work like set designing, lighting, make-up.”