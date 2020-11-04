Bhopal: Rang Sangeet, street play ‘Aao Khele Khel’ staged at literary festival ‘Vishwarang’

BHOPAL: A three day ‘ Nukkad Natya Samaroh’ began with Rang Sangeet and a street play ‘Aao Khele Khel’ at Rabindranath Tagore University on Wednesday.

It was part of Purvarang activities of literary festival ‘Vishwarang’ organised by Tagore Vishwakala Evam Sanskriti Kendra in association with Iftekhar Cricket Academy.

The first day event began with ‘Rang Sangeet’ by Shadow Group under the direction of Manoj Nair. Artistes presented a popular work of Harivanshrai Bachchan ‘Madhushala’. They also presented songs of some plays like ‘Sukarat’, ‘Last Angle’ and ‘Nepathya mein Shakuntala’.

Directed by K G Trivedi, a play ‘Aao Khele Khel’ was staged. Presented by Trikarshi Theatre Group, the play highlights the importance of some traditional games of the country like ‘Posampa,’ ‘Sitaauliya’ ‘Pithhu,’ ‘Gadamar,’ ‘ Dhappa-Dhappi’ and ‘Dhama-Chaukdi’.

On November 5, a play ‘Kal Ka Rangmanch,’ directed by Alok Chatterjee and presented by MP School of Drama will be staged. Sufi song by Rang Band will also be held on the same day.