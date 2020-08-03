Bhopal: Ram bhakts to organise online ‘akhand path’ of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas to celebrate Ayodhya event

Bhopal: A group of ‘Ram Bhakts’ of Bhopal have decided to organise an online ‘akhand path’ (uninterrupted recitation) of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas to celebrate the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The event has been named ‘Ramotsava’ and would be held online.

The function at Ayodhya is scheduled for August 5. However, due to Covid-related restrictions, only around 200 persons have been invited to the function. “But the event is of historic importance for the Hindus living all over the world and they want to associate themselves in some way or the other with it,” Akash Jaiswal, said on behalf of the organisers adding that the Akhand Path of Ramcharitmanas was their way of doing it.

The Path would begin at 7 am on August 4 and would continue till the morning of August 5 without a break. Ram Bhakts from different countries would join the event through Zoom app and would recite the epic for an hour each. The event would be live streamed on Ramotsava’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ramotsav. Besides Hindus living in the US, Canada, Germany, Mauritius, Holland, Hungary and England, the Ramayan Centre, Mauritius would also join the event.

Time slots have been allotted for teams from Indian cities as well as from other countries. A technical team will ensure that there is no disruption in the live streaming of the event. A reserve team would be ready to take over in case of any glitch. This is for the first time that Akhand Ramayan Path is being held online, the organisers said.