Bhopal: Rain, heat wave likely in Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and heat wave are likely to occur in some regions in the state. The meteorological department has issued alert for rain and heat wave in next 24 hours. There is a possibility of light rain in Madhya Pradesh amid scorching heat.

On Sunday, the weather was sunny in Bhopal till afternoon after which clouds appeared and cool winds blew. Throughout the week, Bhopal residents faced intense heat in afternoons.

The meteorological department has issued yellow alert for rain and lightning in Seoni, Chhindwara, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Dindori, Dewas, Narsinghpur. Alert for heat wave has been issued in Chhatarpur and Datia.

Department officials said an active western disturbance over mountains and fairly strong induced circulation over plains would twist weather conditions.

Western disturbance will approach Western Himalayas from May 23. A trough is extending from Bihar to Telangana across Chhattisgarh at lower levels. Another trough is extending from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu.

Scattered light to moderate rain occurred in south-west Madhya Pradesh. Isolated light rain occurred over north Madhya Pradesh.

No significant activity is expected over western Himalayas, north-west and Central India in next 24 hours. After two days, isolated dust storm can be seen over north Indian plains with intensity increasing from May 24.