Bhopal: Railway Division opens retiring rooms for passengers

BHOPAL: Bhopal railway division has opened retiring rooms for passengers. Retiring rooms were closed during lockdown in view of corona pandemic. Passengers can avail facilities of retiring rooms by showing confirmed tickets.

Eight railways stations come under purview of Bhopal railway division and they are Itarsi, Habibganj, Bhopal, Sanchi, Vidisha, Bina, Ashoknagar and Guna. The retiring rooms have been opened for passengers at all the eight railway stations. The retiring rooms and dormitories in all stations under its jurisdiction were shut during lockdown. After restoration of train facilities, passengers were facing problems as they had no other option but to go to hotels for boarding and lodging. Now that retiring rooms have opened, passengers will find them convenient, money and time saving.