Bhopal: Railway consumer body opposes steep hike in platform ticket fare

BHOPAL : Railway Consumer Advisory Committee has opposed the steep hike in platform ticket in Bhopal station, Habibganj Railway stations other stations in the country. Committee member Niranjan Wadwani said that he would write to Railway Board opposing the platform ticket fare hike from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in the name of discouraging crowd at the railway platforms during pandemic times.

He said that if Railway is charging Rs 50 for platform ticket, it should provide volunteers to help passengers at platform. It will provide employment to jobless as well as help the passengers as relatives would not step–in at Railway platforms because of the high platform ticket , he added.

Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs10 to Rs 50 at Bhopal and Habibganj Railway station. While Rs 20 has been fixed at Railway stations of Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Ashok Nagar, Guna and Shivpuri. Rs 10 will be for other stations.

Railway public Relation officer Suberdar said, “When passengers alighting from the the train they carry their own luggage, then why cannot they carry it while coming to catch the train? The Railways has increased the platform ticket price just to discourage people from coming to railways stations during the pandemic. Railway is not charging from passengers unnecessary and if people feel it, they should not accompany passengers at Railway platform and it will serve the purpose of hike in platform tickets.”