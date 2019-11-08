Bhopal: Rahat Indori enthralls audience at poets’ meet

BHOPAL: Poets’ meet was one of the major attractions on Thursday - the fifth day of the seven-day of Vishwa Rang: the festival of Art and Literature at Minto Hall.

The shine of MP Rahat Indori sahib came forward with the applauds of the audience and started his recital with “Aawara sar jhukne ko teri dehleej dekh leta hu aur phir aur kuch dikhai de na de kaam ki cheez dekh leta hu”,

“Ujaale paanv patakne lage hain paani mein, ab inti saari shabon ka hisaab kaun rakhe bade sabaab kamaaye gaye jawaani mein,” he read these lines for the youth of Bhopal from his ghazal.

He had recited few more excerpts from his new and old ghazals. “zindaagi ko saaz sanson ko nayi dhun keh diya kaun hai jisne bina soche hue kun keh diya”

International poet from Doha, Qatar poet Aziz Nabil recited “ye kis mukaam pe laaya gaya mujhe ke aaj raundh ke guzra hai saaya mujhe”,

The evening of the mesmerising poetry was initiated with a book launch where two books naming –“ Rahat Sahab” and “Pehli Baarish” were launched.The mushayara was moderated by Poet Bdra Wasti.

Drupad gayan: Besides, the day was a treat for the people who love to read. With the book fair and exhibition going on at one part of the venue and various panel discussions, poetry sessions and a lot more on the other the entire day it was quite engaging. The day starrted off with Druphad gayan by the group of students of Dhrupad Gurukul Sansthan that included the students from different nationalities.

Discussion on three Tagore, Iqbal & Faiz: It was followed by a discussion on three renowned poets Tagore, Iqbal and Faiz . A unique exhibition compiling the Hindi journalism of 23 countries was held. The exhibition is a collection of printed Hindi Journalism of 23 countries which is showcasing the history of 115 years. It includes Hindi magazines, newspapers and letters of various countries such as Fiji, London, Japan, America, Australia and others. Discussion on “World Literature in 21st Century”A discussion on the topic “World literature in 21st Century” was held.