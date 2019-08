Bhopal: ‘Rafi Nama 3- Khoya-Khoya Chand’ organsied

BHOPAL: Singers of Melody Junction Group, Bhopal presented the 30 evergreen songs of playback singer Mohammed Rafi at Ravindra Bhawan on Wednesday Evening.

It was part of a musical event ‘Rafi Nama 3- Khoya-Khoya Chand’, organsied by Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti to mark the death anniversary of the legendary singer.

Singer Nusur Ahmed felicitated with Rafi Award presented some popular solo and duet songs of the versatile singers which won the hearts of music lovers present in good numbers.

These songs were - Log Mere Khwbon Ko Churake, Na Ja Ab Kahin Na Ja, Mujhe Kitna Pyar Hai Tumse, Najni Bada Rangeen Hai Wada and Rang jama Ke Jayenge.

Singer Sulemaan Khan presented songs Kahin Kavi Na and Tu Es Tarah Se Meri Zindagi Mein Shamil Hai. It was followed by songs Hum To Chale Pardesh presented by Nawaz Ali and Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar by Syed Majhar Ali.

Vikram Sirmolia accompanied them on keyboard, Iqbal Khan on octopad, Anand Rana on dholak, Vishnu Sharma on guitar, Sumit Mehar on tabla, Mazid Khan on Kango and drum