Bhopal: Race for MP PCC chief intensifies, Scindia meets Sonia

BHOPAL: The race for new state president of Congress has intensified in Delhi.

After Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress national president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also met Sonia on Tuesday.

Sources said Sonia is holding one-to-one meetings with key leaders of state over MP PCC chief appointment.

Sonia may announce PCC chief this month. Along with Scindia, ex-leader of opposition Ajay Singh, ex-state president Kantilal Bhuria and home minister Bala Bachchan are the key contenders for this post.

Earlier, state Congress in charge Deepak Babaria met state leaders in this regard.

According to sources, Scindia is against appointment of anyone who is favourite of Kamal Nath and ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh as party’s state president. Scindia, who could not become Chief Minister, does not want to give up his claim for the post of state president.

Under these circumstances, it is possible that any favourite leader of Scindia may be appointed as state president. Scindia’s position has gone down in Congress after Rahul Gandhi stepping down but he still enjoys the support of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Aspirants for the post of MP PCC chief are also taking support from Congress treasurer Ahmad Patel.

Scindia, wants his favourites to be appointed as PCC chief or get them adjusted through political appointments in Boards and Corporations. It seems difficult that Scindia may succeed in getting this done and that is why he is creating pressure in Delhi, said a source.