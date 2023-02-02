Bhopal: PWD minister calls on Gadkari, Scindia

Gopal Bhargava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Gopal Bharagava called upon union ministers in Delhi on Thursday. Bhargava requested Union minister Nitin Gadkari to issue approval on pending development projects in the Annual Action Plan for the year 2022-23. Bhargava requested to develop the area as an elevated corridor over 21 km of SH-21 passing through Nauradehi Sanctuary located in Sagar district. Bhargava said that the movement of vehicles on the highway passing through the sanctuary is not suitable for wildlife. Along with this, due to the single lane road, accidents are also increasing.

Bhargava said that out of 14 works costing Rs 4935 crore included in the work plan for the year 2022-23, the approval of pending 11 works should be issued soon. Out of the proposal of Rs 158 crore presented to Road Transport and Highways for renovation of 9 routes in the state, it was also requested to approve the pending Rs 77 crore. Out of 23 proposals for construction of flyovers in the state given under the Setubandhan Yojana, approval has been received for 15 of them. Bhargava requested Gadkari to issue approval of Rs 512 crore for the construction of the remaining eight flyovers soon.

Bhargava requested civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to develop the 35-year-old airstrip located at Dhana (Sagar) in Sagar district. Bhargava said that Sagar is the most important city in Bundelkhand region and there is a demand for air connectivity in Sagar for a long time from the point of view of Central University, military area, wildlife sanctuary and industrial development. Bhargava requested Union minister Bhupendra Yadav to issue environment clearance soon for Copra Medium Irrigation Project of Water Resources Department in Rahli assembly constituency of Sagar district.

