Bhopal: Pulse polio vaccination drive launched, to cover 1.11 cr kids in MP

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh joined the rest of the country in administering the polio drops to children below five years of age on Sunday. The drive, which would continue till January 21 targets to cover 1.11 crore kids in the state. Braving the winter chill, parents brought their wards to booths and hospitals for the administering polio drops.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the drive at JP hospital administering pulse polio drops to kids. Scindia, health minister Tulsi Silawat, minister for public relations PC Sharma, Women and child welfare Imriti Devi and others present on the occasion pledged to make state polio free.

On the occasion, Scindia also inaugurated a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) for critically ill infants, children and teenagers. New Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) equipped with ventilators is there for children treatment at JP hospital.

The district administration has set the target of administering drops to 3.82 lakh kids. For the same

--------------------------------

Uday Borwanker, divisional railway manager (DRM), administered pulse polio drop to kids at Habibganj Railway station. Railways had constituted 52 booths to ensure smooth administering the pulse polio drops. Special arrangements were made to administer polio drops to kids travelling on trains, that halted at railway station