Bhopal: Publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, says Experts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Loss of sense of smell, which was one of symptoms of Covid infection, may leads to Alzheimer disease. However, people have recovered from such complication. Neurologists have suggested to publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, which is observed on February 27 every year. It is a day to spread awareness about anosmia, which is the loss of sense of smell, or as some people call it, nose blind. Loss of smell is associated with diseases that affect brain cells. Loss of sense of smell is not to be taken lightly, and people need to be educated to prevent anosmia, doctors added. Anosmia is the loss of one’s sense of smell or olfactory function.

While this might seem like a minor concern to many people, the loss of smell leads to many serious problems for people. By celebrating Anosmia Awareness Day, people can explore reasons for anosmia and the different treatments that can bring relief and recovery. Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Covid patients suffer from disorder as they lose sense of taste and smell. Loss of smell is one of Covid infection symptoms. It is neurological disorder. Besides, it is caused after road accident as people sustain head injuries.”