e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, says Experts

Bhopal: Publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, says Experts

Anosmia is the loss of one’s sense of smell or olfactory function.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Loss of sense of smell, which was one of symptoms of Covid infection, may leads to Alzheimer disease. However, people have recovered from such complication. Neurologists have suggested to publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, which is observed on February 27 every year. It is a day to spread awareness about anosmia, which is the loss of sense of smell, or as some people call it, nose blind. Loss of smell is associated with diseases that affect brain cells. Loss of sense of smell is not to be taken lightly, and people need to be educated to prevent anosmia, doctors added. Anosmia is the loss of one’s sense of smell or olfactory function.

While this might seem like a minor concern to many people, the loss of smell leads to many serious problems for people. By celebrating Anosmia Awareness Day, people can explore reasons for anosmia and the different treatments that can bring relief and recovery. Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Covid patients suffer from disorder as they lose sense of taste and smell. Loss of smell is one of Covid infection symptoms. It is neurological disorder. Besides, it is caused after road accident as people sustain head injuries.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal gets state's first women and child-friendly police station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Dog assaulted, accused booked after video goes viral on social media

Bhopal: Dog assaulted, accused booked after video goes viral on social media

Bhopal: Artworks of four Padmashri artist on display

Bhopal: Artworks of four Padmashri artist on display

Bhopal: Publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, says Experts

Bhopal: Publicise Anosmia Awareness Day, says Experts

Bhopal: Man booked for extorting Rs 40,000 from MBA student in Ashoka Garden

Bhopal: Man booked for extorting Rs 40,000 from MBA student in Ashoka Garden

Bhopal: Huzur MLA performs bhoomi pujan for SDM and Tehsil office building

Bhopal: Huzur MLA performs bhoomi pujan for SDM and Tehsil office building