Bhopal: Protest grows shriller over chopping off trees for construction of MLA Rest House

BHOPAL: Protest over chopping off trees for construction of new MLA Rest House is getting shrill from all corners in the state capital. A section of media published that over 1,000 trees will be cut along Jail Road for construction of new MLA Rest House.

Protesters said that old MLA Rest House can be renovated so there is no need to cut trees for construction. They pledged that they will leave no stone unturned to intensify the agitation for tree conservations. They have made appeal the people for support taking plea of Delhi where pollution condition is worst in the country. In fact, the previous BJP led government had turned down the proposal of construction of Rest House by cutting of trees at large number at one go. However, government has its own stand that the loss will be balanced up with plantation.

On Friday, BJP district unit under leadership of ex-MLA Surendra Nath Singh staged protest by taking out rally against chopping off trees for MLA Rest House.

Singh said, “Thousands of trees are under threat of facing the axe for construction of MLA rest House by Congress led Government. In Delhi, pollution situation is getting grim by the day and people have to wear masks for going out. Congress is going to commit the same mistake in Bhopal.We will protest for conservation of trees in Bhopal.”