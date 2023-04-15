Bhopal: Professor crunch to increase further in Barkatullah University

Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Barkatullah University (BU) was already facing crunch in teaching faculty which is going to increase further in the near future. The reason can be attributed to two professors who will retire next month. With this, the number of professors in the varsity will come down further. Against the sanctioned strength of 105 professors (teaching faculty), BU (as of now) is having around 36 professors.

Sources in Barkatullah University said that two professors including Dr Vinoy Kumar Shrivastava are going to retire in May. Retirement of both professors will bring down the availability of professors to 34. “I fail to understand why the government is not recruiting professors in the university,’ one of the senior professors of the university said on condition of anonymity.

He said that in the next two to three years, more professors will retire. If immediate steps are not taken to fill the posts of professors then situation might become worse in the future.

Along with this, there are many courses which are having vacant seats or have failed to get enough students.

Seats remain vacant particularly in language courses such as Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, etc. Professor Vinoy Shrivastava told Free Press that lesser students are turning up in courses like linguistics as they don’t find them interesting and job-oriented. They are getting attracted towards professional courses which provide good chances of getting job after completing studies.

Professor SK Jain, the vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University told Free Press that he is making efforts to fill posts that are lying vacant. Meanwhile, he has also asked to improve the quality of education so that more students get enrolled in the varsity. He has asked to double the seats of such courses which are having vacant seats.