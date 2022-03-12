Bhopal: ‘Problems, needs arising in police commissionerate system will be resolved’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed director general of police Sudhir Kumar Saxena took the meeting of the police officers at police commissioner’s office here on Saturday evening.

At the meeting, a presentation was given by commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar through PPT regarding the police commissionerate system.

It was related to training, which was given to policemen for better functioning of police commissionerate system in the last two months.

He informed about changes that were made and arrangements that were implemented since the system was introduced. He also shared the judicial process and difficulties faced during this period. He also spoke about the future plans and innovations regarding prevention of crimes and women's safety.

Besides, he shared the challenges and difficulties that may arise in future.

The DGP had a detailed discussion with all the officers regarding the police commissionerate system and assured that all the problems and needs arising in the system would be resolved at the earliest.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022