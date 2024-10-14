 Bhopal: Private Schools To Undergo Strict Checks To Prevent Fraud In Recognition Process
Physical verification mandatory for schools seeking accreditation/renewal. Pvt schools must submit applications by Nov 25, while CBSE and ICSE board schools have Dec 30 deadline. This year, the accreditation of 4,000 schools is due for renewal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Private Schools To Undergo Strict Checks To Prevent Fraud In Recognition Process | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To curb the alleged fraud in the name of recognition of schools in Madhya Pradesh, a strict inspection will be conducted for the 2025-2026 academic session by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI). For private schools from Class 9 to 12 seeking new accreditation or renewal of accreditation, a physical verification will be required within 15 days of the application submission.

The DPI has initiated the process for new accreditations and renewals for the new academic session. This verification will be led by the District Education Officer (DEO) and carried out by the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) of each district. The verification report will then be sent to the DEO.

Additionally, private schools must submit their applications by November 25, while CBSE and ICSE board schools have a deadline of December 30. This year, the accreditation of 4,000 schools is due for renewal. After the inspection is conducted by the team formed by the DEO, the findings must be submitted online to the Divisional Joint Director (JD) via a mobile app by December 10.

The JD will resolve the accreditation applications by January 10, 2025. If any school’s accreditation is cancelled at the JD level, they can file their first appeal with the CPI by February 10, 2025. The Commissioner will resolve the appeals regarding new accreditations and renewals by March 10, 2025. For Madhya Pradesh Board schools, the accreditation fee is set at Rs 32,000 for high schools and Rs 40,000 for higher secondary schools. The accreditation will be valid for five years.

DPI releases schedule

The DPI has also released the schedule for new accreditation, upgradation, and renewal for CBSE and ICSE board schools for the 2026-27 session. Online applications must be submitted by December 30, 2024, and applications with a late fee of Rs 20,000 will be accepted until January 30, 2025. Inspections by the teams formed by the divisional joint directors will be completed by February 10, 2025. The commissioner of public instruction will resolve the first appeals for new accreditations and renewals by March 31, 2025.

