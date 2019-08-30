Bhopal: Private hospitals not reporting cases

Bhopal: Hundred and four dengue positive cases have been reported in the state capital so far. But it is not accurate figure as private hospitals are not reporting the cases to the health department despite established protocol.

So picture on dengue is still not clear in state capital. Last year, it was 738 dengue cases. Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “Barring few, none of the private hospitals report cases to health department as they will have to follow proper protocol.

Government declares dengue patients only after Alisa test while private hospital declares it only on the basis of card-test and 50,000 blood platelets.

Secondly, there are no medicines of dengue treatment as it is virus problem so paracetamol is prescribed for the relief of fever. But in private all kind of medicines in the names of increasing blood platelets and controlling dengue are prescribe.”