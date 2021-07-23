Bhopal: Prime Minister to launch Anna Utsav virtually on August 7, cultural functions to mark event

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Anna Utsav (foodgrain festival) virtually in Madhya Pradesh on August 7, as per an official release.
Under the programme, free ration from 25435 fair price shops from across the state will be distributed among beneficiaries on the day.
The release stated, “Anna Utsav is being organised by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Annotsav programme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on August 7. Food and civil supplies and consumer protection minister Bisahulal Singh and cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria reviewed the preparations at Mantralaya on Friday.
Bisahulal Singh said free ration was being distributed to all the beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, in addition to their entitlement, at the rate of 5 kg per person per month. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Mahotsav was being organised to make beneficiaries become more aware about the scheme.
“Madhya Pradesh is among 32 states in the country where eligible families under One nation, One ration card scheme can get ration from any government fair price shop under NFSA. Along with this, ration is being distributed to about 4 lakh families of the state through portability every month. In the last one year under the scheme, 1266 families of other states were provided ration in the state,” he added.
Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 5 kilograms of rice or wheat per person per month will be provided to each beneficiary for two months. The eligible beneficiaries from outside the state will benefit under this scheme.
Cooperative minister Arvind Bhadauria said, “Preparations are being made for Annotsav in the form of a celebration at fair price shops in urban and rural areas of the state. In this, folk dance and cultural programmes will be organised by local artists. The festival will be promoted through banners and filming video spots in the programme so that more and more beneficiaries can get the benefit of the scheme.”
