Bhopal: Prime Minister to launch Anna Utsav virtually on August 7, cultural functions to mark event

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Anna Utsav (foodgrain festival) virtually in Madhya Pradesh on August 7, as per an official release.

Under the programme, free ration from 25435 fair price shops from across the state will be distributed among beneficiaries on the day.

The release stated, “Anna Utsav is being organised by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Annotsav programme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on August 7. Food and civil supplies and consumer protection minister Bisahulal Singh and cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria reviewed the preparations at Mantralaya on Friday.

Bisahulal Singh said free ration was being distributed to all the beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, in addition to their entitlement, at the rate of 5 kg per person per month. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Mahotsav was being organised to make beneficiaries become more aware about the scheme.