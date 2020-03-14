Bhopal: Priest’s son among 4 minors held for temple donation box theft, Rs 4 lakh recovered

BHOPAL: The minor who was knocked unconscious while offering prayer in a temple by a thief, turned out to be mastermind of the theft.

Police have recovered Rs 400,000 from the culprits and have been detained three other minors . TT Nagar police have cracked the sensational theft case where son of the priest was knocked unconscious and accused relieved the donation box of the cash.

The way he had fallen unconscious, raised doubt on his role and on being quizzed he spilled the beans.

Police cracked the case looking the CCTV footage where the accused holds him and knocks him unconscious using chloroform. The way he fell unconscious revealed that he was part of the entire episode.

But the drama was staged only to cover up the theft that had already been committed from the temple.

The accused and his friends had already stolen cash from the donation box to spend money on their extravagant desires.

They had recently purchased iphone and a second hand car. They had also used the money an adventure trip.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the 17-year-old boy, son of the priest of Kali Mata temple had gone to worship in the temple.

In his complaint to police, he said that when he was offering prayers the accused arrived and asked him to offer the prasad before the deity. As he was heading towards the deity, he caught hold of him and knocked him unconscious using a handkerchief laced with chloroform.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Umesh Tiwari said the accused went to the temple at the time all the family members were asleep.

He also went there without even taking bath and that was unusual as his father told us, he said.

We also questioned the boys in the neighbourhood who revealed that he and his friends had purchased some valuables, but their families were not aware of it, said Tiwari.

He also said that his way of falling on the ground also raised suspicion.

They are detained and are being quizzed, added Tiwari.