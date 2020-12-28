Bhopal: President of Lions Club feted as Best Treasurer Award

Bhopal: President of Lions Club of Bhopal Glorious Gagankant Tripathi has been felicitated as best treasurer award.

The award was conferred at the felicitation ceremony Lions Club International District 3233G2, held at Arera Club Bhopal. District governor Lion A G Pathak, former district governor, Lion B C Jain and present district governor R K Chaurasia were present.

Lion Mahesh Malviya and Anshu Singh were feted with the ‘Sewa Samman’ and ‘Best President’ award. Lions Club of Bhopal Glorious was feted as Best Club in district.