Bhopal: Prepare well for Khelo India Youth Games, chief minister Shivraj Singh tells officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan enjoys game of cricket | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that preparations for Khelo India Youth Games to be held in the state in January should be made better. Cities should be selected for different games. To create enthusiasm among players of Madhya Pradesh, a playful environment should be created. Sport is also important from the point of view of health.

He was reviewing the activities of Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Mantralaya on Tuesday. He said that the players of the state are performing well in all the competitions. This enthusiasm and sportsmanship should be maintained. He said that playgrounds should be made for children in every village. Rural development department should cooperate in this. Better maintenance and use of play fields is necessary. Various sports activities should be carried out with the help of Anand department. Sports infrastructure should be developed on PPP model.

Sportspersons who win medals in sports should get priority in government services. He ordered to complete the unfinished works of the new Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex and Indoor Hall on priority. To maintain a sports environment in the state, programmes related to sports should be organised regularly.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Manoj Govil and Principal Secretary Sports Deepti Gaur Mukherjee were present.