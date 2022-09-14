Bhopal: Pravasi, Dharma-Dhamma global meet, Khajuraho Literature Fest approved

Bhopal: Meeting of General Council of the University held on Tuesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day international conference of NRIs working in America, Europe, Africa and Australia will be held at Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies on January 6-7, 2023.

The university will also host Khajuraho Literature Festival 2023 and International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in March. The decisions were taken in a meeting of General Council of the University under chairmanship of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Career Advancement Scheme of teachers and the reservation roster and process of the educational posts advertised in the university were also approved.

Advertisement has been issued by University for the recruitment of 63 posts. The appointment of a branding consultant for the international promotion of the university was also considered in the executive council. The proposal to hold an international conference on Indology with ICCR was also approved.

As for Sanchi University not getting funds from University Grants Commission, the chief minister assured to meet Union Education Minister and UGC Chairman to find a solution.

Vice-Chancellor Neerja Gupta sought permission for the second phase in light of the rapid construction of first phase of the university campus, accepting which the Chief Minister gave approval to prepare the DPR.

Chouhan released Kulgeet at the University. The Chief Minister welcomed Chancellor of the University and eminent Buddhist saint Samdonge Rinpoche. Culture Minister Usha Thakur was present along with the department officials.