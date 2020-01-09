Bhopal: Power theft worth Rs 87 lakh caught at 416 dhabas

BHOPAL: A campaign against electricity theft has been started by the Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company. In its first week, theft of Rs 87 lakhs has been caught at 416 dhabas in central zone.

The Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company (CZEDC) has started a campaign against electricity theft at national and state highways and other roads connecting suburbs.

The CZEDC teams, under this campaign checked 3,133 dhabas falling under its zone in past one week. During this 130 cases were registered for direct theft of electricity while 269 cases were discovered of various irregularities including meter bypass, faulty meter while 18 cases were found in which meters were shut down but electricity supply was on.

Out of these 416 dhabas, 23 were located in Bhopal city circle, 43 in Bhopal S&M circle, 32 in Hoshangabad, 31 in Gwalior, 29 in Morena, 38 in Bhind and 51 were found in Bhind circle.

The 416 dhabas found at fault were given bills worth Rs 87 lakhs and process for recovery has been started. The CZEDC has asked the dhaba owners to take proper electricity connection to avoid any action.

Besides checking the dhabas on national and state highways CZEDC is also running a campaign in city circles. This campaign started from January 6 and more than 300 cases have been registered after which bills of about Rs 1 crore have been raised by company officials.