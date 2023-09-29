Bhopal: Power Disruption At Indira Gandhi Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be interrupted due to a technical snag in transformer at Indira Gandhi Hospital working under gas relief department from Wednesday. It is expected to be rectified by Thursday and Friday midnight.

The hospital administration said that power supply was maintained by generator so unnecessary lights were switched off giving priority to emergency services. Medical superintendent Dr SK Gupta informing Free Press said, ‘Power supply disruption is due to technical fault in transformer. New transformer has been installed and it is being subjected to cooling period testing. MPEB officials said that a total shutdown is not possible due to Ganesh Chaturdashi and immersion of idols. So after the festival, they will begin it after testing. However, we have maintained the power supply through generator, so other lights have been switched off.’

