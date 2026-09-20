Bhopal Power Cut September 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar D-Sector, Raisen Road, Vardhman Green City, Rajiv Nagar B And C Sectors & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 20 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: Patel Nagar D-Sector, Raisen Road, IBD Campus, Vardhman, NRI HT, Oriental School, Nagpur Hospital, Laxmi Hospital, Maruti Hospital, Atharva Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jeevan Dhara Hospital, Dev Mata Hospital, Rajiv Nagar B and C sectors, Tanatan Dhaba and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Ahimsa Vihar, Vardhman Green City, Akanksha, Bank Officers Public School, Jheel Nagar, SBI, Reliance Office, Geet Bungalow, Bhawani Dham Phase II, Bhawani Campus and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bal Vihar Chauraha, Laxmi Talkies Road, Sarai Laxmi Talkies, Rajaji Kuan, Nehru Road, Beldarpura, Old Saifia College Road, Aliganj, Jumerati and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Campion School, Hawkers Corner, 1100 Quarters and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Gwal Mohalla, Kathputli Mohalla, 24 Quarters, Roshanpura JJ, Malviya Nagar, Sharda Apartment, Jeevan Sagar Apartment, Shri Ram Apartment, Kashi Complex, Aanchal Tower and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bapu Ki Kutiya, Dynamic Centre, Chita Complex, Lahoti Chamber, Plot Nos. 216 to 235, Nafees Complex, Hotel Amar Villas, Hargovind Complex, Resonance Coaching, Bank of India and nearby areas

Time: 6:00 am to 10:00 am

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.