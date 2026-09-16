 Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List

Several parts of Bhopal are likely to face power cuts on September 16 due to departmental work. The shutdown will begin at 10 am in some areas, with outages ranging from two to six hours. Shyamla Kothi, Boat Club, Jatkhedi, Danish Hills, PMAY Multi and several other localities will be affected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 16 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Police Wireless, Pole Net Building, Ansal Complex, Dharampuri JJ Area, Paramount Villas, Shyamla Kothi, Boat Club, Jal Krida Kendra, Jal Tarang, Cafe Coffee Day, Winds & Waves, Mazar Fountain, Van Vihar Road and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Bhawana Parisar and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Red Square, Bhabha College, Jatkhedi Gaon, Mahendra Greenwood, Divya Vani, Sterling Global Grand, Sagar Pearl, Eden Park, Swastik Grand, Golden Valley Villas, Gagan Society, Hanuman Nagar and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, Priyadarshini, Fortune Glory Phase I & II, Gujarati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Phase I and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Aakriti Green Neev, IBD Royal, Shiva Angan, Sagar Lifestyle, Fortune Landmark, Oracle, HTC Opel Orris and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: PMAY Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Pather, Vinayak Homes, Vinayak Green, Government School, Nahar, Margaht and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Danish Hills Township, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 3, Danish Hills View 1 & 2 and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.

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