Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply is likely to be affected in several parts of Bhopal on September 16 due to departmental work.

Residents in the listed areas may face power cuts during the given time slots.

Area: 102 Police Quarters & Community Hall, NG Quarters, GRP Colony, Police Wireless, Pole Net Building, Ansal Complex, Dharampuri JJ Area, Paramount Villas, Shyamla Kothi, Boat Club, Jal Krida Kendra, Jal Tarang, Cafe Coffee Day, Winds & Waves, Mazar Fountain, Van Vihar Road and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Bhawana Parisar and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Red Square, Bhabha College, Jatkhedi Gaon, Mahendra Greenwood, Divya Vani, Sterling Global Grand, Sagar Pearl, Eden Park, Swastik Grand, Golden Valley Villas, Gagan Society, Hanuman Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, Priyadarshini, Fortune Glory Phase I & II, Gujarati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Phase I and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Aakriti Green Neev, IBD Royal, Shiva Angan, Sagar Lifestyle, Fortune Landmark, Oracle, HTC Opel Orris and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: PMAY Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Pather, Vinayak Homes, Vinayak Green, Government School, Nahar, Margaht and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Danish Hills Township, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 3, Danish Hills View 1 & 2 and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly and keep essential devices charged in advance. Power supply is expected to resume after the departmental work is completed.