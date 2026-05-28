Bhopal Power Cut May 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Khejda Village, Badwai Village, Chunabhatti Village & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 29 May 2026 due to Metro construction work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Radhaswami Satsang, Khejda Village etc.

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi etc.

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: Chunabhatti Village, Tabish Complex, Samarthan, Sagar Campus, Chanakyapuri Colony, Vardhman Parisar, Gangotri Heights, Hill Crest, Paraspar Colony etc.

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Reason: DTR replacement work

Areas: Vikas Kunj, Indus Empire, Paras Majestik, Parshv Galaxy, Iden & Elite, Paarshv Pavilion, Ashiyana Aangan, Bhopal Surgical & Maternity Hospital, Shahpura C-Sector and nearby areas

Time: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

Reason: DTR replacement work