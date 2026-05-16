Bhopal Power Cut May 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Palasi Village, Rajnagar Palasi, Govind Garden Colony & More. Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut May 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ayodhya Nagar G, Shiv Nagar, Sulabh Complex, Kolua Village & More, Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 17 May, 2026 due to NHAI line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Square, Ciae Nabibagh, Nishatpura Thana

Time: 08:00 to 14:00

Reason: NHAI line shifting work.

Areas: Gas Rahat, Moulana Ajad Hospital, Main Road, etc

Time: 8:00 to 14:00

Reason: NHAI line shifting work

Areas: Palasi Village, Elexer Green, Nice Spach Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Princ Paradise

Time: 8:00 to 14:00

Reason: NHAI line shifting work.

Areas: C, D, F & G -Sector, (H.T.Consumer) Star Line Automobile. Alert Engineering, Hl Pashi, Champion Engineering, Ravi Engineering, Mgm & Surendra Engineering, Precision Engineering, Star Delta Transformer Unit-II, Saaran Industries, Rmj Motors, Surjeet Automobile

Time: 13:00 to 16:00

Reason: pole erection and construction work by STC

Areas: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Area

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Reason: Metro line shifting work by AFCON

Areas: Batra Hospital, Manohar Dairy, Shri Vatika Hotel, Kargil Nagar, Sangat Plaza, Pappu Bakery, Hotel Rewa, Divya Stell, BDA Houses And Near By Area

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line maintenance work.

Areas: Bhopal Medical, Thaddaram Complex, Hotel Residency, Alaknanda Complex, Citi Centre, Vishal Mega Mart, Amar Stambh, Nai Duniya, Manav Parisar, Purjor House, Agnibaan, Drishti Offset,

Time: 10:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Old PHQ, Rustam Parisar And All Nearest Area.

Time: 7:00 to 12:00

Reason: Metro construction work

Areas: Sagar Banglow, Bda, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail etc.

Time: 6:00 to 12:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Balvihar Chari, Laxmi Talkies Rd, Saraey Laxmi Talkies, Raja Ji Kuwa, Nehru Rd., Beldar Pura, Old Saifia Collidge Rd., Ali Ganj, Jumerati

Time: 9:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nur.Home, Bank Of India, Hamidiya Rd, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Col, Balvihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Mkt, Malik Mkt.

Time: 9:00 to 13:00

Reason: Line maintenance work