Bhopal Power Cut May 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Palasi Village, Rajnagar Palasi, Govind Garden Colony & More. Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 17 May, 2026 due to NHAI line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.
Areas & Timings:
Areas: Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Square, Ciae Nabibagh, Nishatpura Thana
Time: 08:00 to 14:00
Reason: NHAI line shifting work.
Areas: Gas Rahat, Moulana Ajad Hospital, Main Road, etc
Time: 8:00 to 14:00
Reason: NHAI line shifting work
Areas: Palasi Village, Elexer Green, Nice Spach Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Princ Paradise
Time: 8:00 to 14:00
Reason: NHAI line shifting work.
Areas: C, D, F & G -Sector, (H.T.Consumer) Star Line Automobile. Alert Engineering, Hl Pashi, Champion Engineering, Ravi Engineering, Mgm & Surendra Engineering, Precision Engineering, Star Delta Transformer Unit-II, Saaran Industries, Rmj Motors, Surjeet Automobile
Time: 13:00 to 16:00
Reason: pole erection and construction work by STC
Areas: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Area
Time: 10:00 to 12:00
Reason: Metro line shifting work by AFCON
Areas: Batra Hospital, Manohar Dairy, Shri Vatika Hotel, Kargil Nagar, Sangat Plaza, Pappu Bakery, Hotel Rewa, Divya Stell, BDA Houses And Near By Area
Time: 10:00 to 13:00
Reason: Line maintenance work.
Areas: Bhopal Medical, Thaddaram Complex, Hotel Residency, Alaknanda Complex, Citi Centre, Vishal Mega Mart, Amar Stambh, Nai Duniya, Manav Parisar, Purjor House, Agnibaan, Drishti Offset,
Time: 10:00 to 13:00
Reason: Line maintenance work
Areas: Old PHQ, Rustam Parisar And All Nearest Area.
Time: 7:00 to 12:00
Reason: Metro construction work
Areas: Sagar Banglow, Bda, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail etc.
Time: 6:00 to 12:00
Reason: Line maintenance work
Areas: Balvihar Chari, Laxmi Talkies Rd, Saraey Laxmi Talkies, Raja Ji Kuwa, Nehru Rd., Beldar Pura, Old Saifia Collidge Rd., Ali Ganj, Jumerati
Time: 9:00 to 13:00
Reason: Line maintenance work
Areas: Dr Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nur.Home, Bank Of India, Hamidiya Rd, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Col, Balvihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Mkt, Malik Mkt.
Time: 9:00 to 13:00
Reason: Line maintenance work