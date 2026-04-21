Bhopal Power Cut April 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road, Karuna Dham & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut April 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aish Bagh, Sudama Nagar, Bank Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on April 22, 2026, due to maintenance work and cut point–jumper work under the RDSS project.

The electricity department has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their activities accordingly.

Check out the location and timings

Area: Patel Nagar D-sector, Raisen Road, IBD Campus, Vardhman, NRI HT, Orintal School, Nagpur Hospital, Laxmi Hospital, Maruti Hospital, Athrva Hospital, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: PMAY Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Repair of a tilted pole.

Area: Chinar Colony, Samardha, Liberty, Prithvi Courtyard, etc. are affected.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: green medows colony , vwl , maa hinglaj etc , area are affected.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Karuna Dham, Shani Mandir, in front of the Taj Hotel and all nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: police choki and all nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Railway colony, Baikund Apartment, etc., Indira IVF

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Marghat, Gadi Masjid, Munabbar Dairy, Jhanda Chowk, Dairy Farm, IPC College, Sewage Pump, Khanugaon Chouraha, Shri Nadi, Bagh-e-Bahar Shadi Hall, Kinara Apartment.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work