Bhopal: Postal department not liable to pay for late delivery, orders Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has set aside the order of Katni District Grievances Redressal Forum, stating that postal department was not liable to pay damages. It stated that respondent Rita Singh was only entitled to compensation equal to speed post charges.

As per order, Rita Singh, a resident of Katni had booked a speed post article on January 25, 2014, addressed to secretary, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, and paid Rs 45. It was alleged that she was not informed even after repeated request about delivery of postal article.

She lodged online complaint but did not get response from post office in Katni. Consequently, she missed a selection opportunity. She filed petition before Forum in Katni demanding relief of Rs 4 lakh for poor service.

She made submission that article was packed and sent to Jabalpur for further transmission on January 25, 2014. On January 27, 2014, it was sent to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, along with other articles in bag.

It was confirmed from Prayagraj that all articles were delivered to Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board on time. More than one lakh speed post articles were received. So, it was not possible to post information on website of Indian postal department.

Advocate Rajiv Jain, who appeared on behalf of department before Commission, said, “Postal department cannot be held liable for any loss, mis-delivery, delay or damage until it is caused fraudulently or willful or default.”

“Secondly, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has not been made party in the case as it could have confirmed the delivery of Speed Post.”

Advocate Jain further said, “Post office is not liable to pay damages for delay in delivery of Speed Post articles in light of Section 6 of the Indian Post Office Act, 1898.”

Read Also Indian postal service to release a special envelope of Kiccha Sudeepa