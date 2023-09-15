Bhopal: Poor Quality Work Is Going On In Ten Departments

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor quality of work has been done in ten departments. Director General of Works Quality Council Ashok Shah recently inspected the projects being carried out by various departments.

Shah also showed the quality of work to his team. The departments, whose projects were inspected, included those of Bhopal Nagar Nigam, Bhopal Development Authority, MP Police Housing Corporation, Small Industries Corporation, MP Rural Road Development authority, MP Road Development Corporation and those of some other organisations.

After inspecting the projects, the council sent notices to these departments, seeking a report on the works they have done.

Nevertheless, none of the departments have given any satisfactory reply to the notices.

The council has directed the departments to work according to the fixed norms.

During the inspection, the council did not find the approved design mix and trial mix.

Apart from that, there was no calibration of instruments, and shuttering and work lacked quality.

Similarly, columns and beams were not built according to norms. At Many places, plinth areas were not filled.

The officials of those departments did not monitor the projects. Poor quality of cement was used. In its report, the council said that the consultants and the officials of the departments did not have proper technical knowledge.

After inspecting the works, Shah told the departments to maintain quality in those works which are going on and send a report.

He said that the council would act after receiving reports from the departments concerned.

