Bhopal Political Punch: Ministers' Clash Over Contracts, Friendly Rivalries & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Face to face

Two ministers have locked horns over some work related to supplies in a department. Although their departments were separated afterwards, yet the same officers are working in these wings in districts. A certain amount of funds was recently allotted to the department of one of the two ministers. The minister wanted to give the work – for which the fund was sanctioned – to the suppliers of his choice. But before it could happen, another minister swung into action, and directed the officials to hand over the job to the suppliers selected by him. The officials, posted in districts, work in the department headed by this minister.

Now, they are in a dilemma over whose instructions they should follow. They are caught in the scrap between the two ministers, and do not want to invite the wrath of anyone of them. More interesting is the fact that the principal secretary of the department has demanded the officers to give some work to the suppliers of his choice. Now, the officers, working in the department are caught in this boxing match.

Friendly match!

There are talks about a Congress leader’s outgoingness with his BJP counterpart. The ruling party leader met his friend in the opposition camp about an issue that had hogged the limelight. The BJP leader advised him not to give much importance to the case. The matter figured in their closed-door talks.

Both expected that what transpired between them would not go public, but it happened otherwise. This was the reason why the Congress leader had to raise the issue again. But this time, the Congress man’s attack was not as bitter as it had been before the BJP leader’s meeting with him. There are reports that the duo entered into a deal over the issue that the opposition will dispose of just after kicking up a little dust over it. The opposition has decided not to do any such thing as will tarnish the BJP leader’s image. But, on the other hand, a few leaders in the opposition camp have planned to complain about the deal to the higher-ups in the party.

Bitter pill

The state government has disposed of the tradition of paying in-come tax on behalf of the ministers. Nevertheless, when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the decision at a cabinet meeting, many of his colleagues were surprised. Since only a few of them had known about it, they could not express themselves against the decision.

Thus, when the Chief Minister announced resolution, they simply welcomed it by thumping desks, as they could not have done anything else due to lack of courage. Now, they have to pay lakhs of rupees as income tax. The ministers may have welcomed the decision, but they were nettled by it, because the expressions on their faces indicated their annoyance. So, they had to swallow the bitter pill prescribed by the Chief Minister, pursing their lips.

Bungalow buzz

A minister is angry with a tribal leader and former minister. The minister has been allotted a bungalow where the former minister was living. The sprawling bungalow looked elegant from outside, but just as he entered it, he got a shock. Interior of the house was all over the place. The air-conditioners and paintings were missing. As the paintings and all other showpieces were taken out, there were deep holes on the walls. The kitchen and bathrooms, too, were in a mess.

The minister from the Gwalior-Chambal region was angry as he had to spend a huge amount to get the house done up for living. He said the domestic hands of the former minister had appropriated all such items as required a little amount of money to buy. As the minister's aesthetic sense is very high, he wants everything to be proper. He also consulted some of his friends to get the house renovated. Just a portion of the house, where he is living, has been dolled up. A huge sum is being spent on the renovation of the bungalow. The government is bearing the cost. After all, it is people’s hard-earned money which is spent to keep the minister happy.

Ye Dosti…!

There is no scope for looking beyond next fortnight in the arena of politics where grass can be changed before it is dry. This is true of two politicians who once barely contacted eye to eye with each other – though they belong to the same organisation. Now, the situation has forced these adversaries to befriend. Their wrangle was more on caste superiority than on any other things. One comes from the Rajput community and another from the Brahmin community.

One politician thought he had been superior to another in terms of caste and popularity among people. So, they traded different paths without knowing that they would one day meet at the same intersection. But what forced them to come together – attack by the opposition camp and neglect by their own party. Be that as it may, the top leadership of the party is burst in on their closeness. They are sharing the same dais. The party is in a shambles after assembly and parliamentary elections. Yet the senior leaders think their closeness will bolster the party in the coming days. It is, however, not known whether their relationship is that of Jai and Viru of the Bollywood blockbuster – Sholay. But, for now, they are singing – Ye Dosti Hum Nahin ….!