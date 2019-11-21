Bhopal: Political activities intensify over BJP state prez poll

BHOPAL: The political activities have intensified in connection with election of state BJP president, following the probability of election of BJP state president on December 8.

The elections of BJP district presidents will be held on November 30. Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to on Thursday visited Delhi, where he met several leaders of the central organisation of the party.

Sources said Chouhan is also a contender for state president. BJP state president Rakesh Singh too is working hard to continue on the post. BJP general secretary VD Sharma is looking for opportunity to become state president taking support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. BJP leaders are seen around RSS leaders to get their ambitions fulfilled.

Chouhan and Singh are not having good rapport these days and it is said that Singh may not continue on the post. Ex-state president Prabhat Jha is also eying the post of state president and is taking support from RSS.