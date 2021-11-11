Bhopal: Policeman dies after truck hits him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman, returning to the police station after executing a warrant, was killed in road mishap in Bhopal late Wednesday night, a police official said on Thursday.

The policeman, Rishikesh Gurjar, 30, was posted to the Sukhisewania police station.

Police officials said that Gurjar had gone to Chapurakalan village to execute a warrant. He was riding on a bike.

While he was returning, his bike was hit by an unidentified truck at the by-pass road. He sustained fatal injuries and died on spot.

In charge of Sukhisewania police station VBS Sengar said that a case had been registered against the truck driver and CCTV footage was being obtained to establish the identity of the accused.

