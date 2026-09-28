Bhopal Police Urge Domestic Help Verification After Attack On Elderly Man In Awadhpuri | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For elderly couples living alone, the threat to their safety might sometimes come from someone they willingly let through the front door. With children often living in other cities for jobs, business or studies, senior citizens increasingly depend on caretakers and domestic workers for daily assistance.

The concern has come into focus after Friday’s robbery attempt in Awadhpuri, where a 71-year-old retired mining officer was attacked with a hammer by three men who entered his house.

Police later found the involvement of a 23-year-old domestic worker who had been working at the house for around six months. She allegedly planned the robbery with her boyfriend and other associates.

Police officials said domestic workers and caretakers gradually become familiar with a household’s keys, daily routine, visitors, family movements and valuables.

Without proper background verification, the trust placed in them can become a security risk.

Despite online and offline facilities for verification of tenants, domestic workers, caretakers and employees, applications remain low in several of Bhopal’s 38 police stations.

Police have repeatedly advised residents and employers to get workers verified.

The role of a caretaker for an elderly person is particularly sensitive. Apart from household work, caretakers may handle medicines, food, travel arrangements and, in some cases, banking-related tasks.

They may therefore have access to considerable personal and financial information.

Police officials said merely checking an identity document is not sufficient. Verification should include the worker’s permanent address, mobile number, family contacts and details of previous employment.

Senior citizens should avoid sharing information about cash, jewellery, bank accounts, ATM cards and other valuables with caretakers or domestic workers. Details of travel plans and daily routines should also not be disclosed unnecessarily.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said special instructions had been issued to all police stations regarding verification of tenants and employees.

Continuous verification drives are being conducted in areas with a high concentration of tenants and employees. Action will be taken against those who fail to follow the rules, he said.

Online facility available, but fewer applications

Police have an online system for verification of tenants, domestic workers and employees. Despite the facility, many residents do not complete the process.

Police officials said hostel and lodge operators generally provide information about occupants, but private house owners and some business establishments often ignore the requirement.

In some cases, police discover after a crime that a suspect had been living as a tenant or working at a premises without any verification record.

Verification figures from police stations

Kolar: Around 450 verifications in two months; the process is continuing.

Ashoka Garden: Only around 115 applications despite being a student-dominated area.

Govindpura: Around 200 verifications in two months.

Bajaria: Around 400 verifications in six months; nearly 1,000 applications received during the year.

Habibganj: More than 500 verifications in six months; applications continue to be processed.

TT Nagar: 124 tenant verifications but only one caretaker verification.