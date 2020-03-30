Bhopal: Police not to issue pass to leave city

BHOPAL: The police will not issue pass to anyone for leaving Bhopal. The fresh orders for it were issued by the ministry of home affairs. No persons shall be allowed to leave Bhopal until there is an emergency.

Only those persons with some serious ailments or if they have to attend any last rites will be allowed leave the city.

The police have issued these numbers for any queries. 9301269459, 9301266113, 9301269841, 7049106300.