Bhopal: Police not to issue pass to leave city

BHOPAL: The police will not issue pass to anyone for leaving Bhopal. The fresh orders for it were issued by the ministry of home affairs. No persons shall be allowed to leave Bhopal until there is an emergency.
Only those persons with some serious ailments or if they have to attend any last rites will be allowed leave the city.
The police have issued these numbers for any queries. 9301269459, 9301266113, 9301269841, 7049106300.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)