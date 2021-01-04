Bhopal: Police headquarters to go online for cops’ transfer, other issues

Bhopal: The police headquarters is trying to go online and also become more ‘transparent’ in providing services to police personnel.

ADG (administration) Anvesh Manglam has issued orders that the PHQ start the online process. Those who want transfer, allotment of government houses and other facilities should file their applications online.

Earlier, the process used to be done offline and the personnel had to file paper applications. It is felt that, if there is any mistake that can be rectified at the unit level, it will be resolved and, if the mistake is of the PHQ level, the letter can be sent to accordingly by the police units.

Relief for policemen

* The facility may give relief to police personnel who usually run behind politicians and other powerful people to get their transfers done

* Sometimes, higher officials are not aware of the ground reality of the personnel and take years to get their transfers to their desired places

* Often, the personnel do not get leave for important work and they are compelled to perform duties round the clock. This problem leads to serious situations in the family and causes other issues

* The online applications, however, will be accessible to senior officials and lower-rank officials will not have the opportunity to manipulate them