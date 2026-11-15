Bhopal Police Bust Drug Racket In Eidgah Hills, Seize Charas, Marijuana And 606 Injections; Woman Among Two Arrested | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested a 35-year-old woman and seized narcotics and hundreds of injections worth lakhs of rupees during raids in the Eidgah Hills area.

Acting on police commissioner Sanjay Kumar's instructions, 13 teams comprising personnel from nine police stations under Zone-3 conducted raids late on Saturday night.

Police arrested Rajshree Meshkar (35), a resident of Vajpayee Nagar slums and recovered 741 grams of charas worth Rs 1.90 lakh, 387 grams of marijuana worth Rs 25,000, 304 buprenorphine injections and 302 pheniramine maleate injections worth Rs 70,000.

A weighing scale, cash worth Rs 9,390 and a costly phone valued at Rs 1.5 lakh were also seized.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the MP Drugs Prevention Act. Police are questioning her about the supply network.

During the operation, police also arrested Shamim Khan alias Fakir (22), who was absconding in an attempted murder case registered on September 11.

He has 18 previous criminal cases, while Rajshree has three cases registered against her.