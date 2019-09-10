Bhopal: PM Modi Vs Kamal Nath; MLA wants PM, department favours CM

BHOPAL: The politics is coming in the way of inauguration of country’s biggest ‘Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited Plant (RUMS)’. The plant, which has a capacity of 750 megawatt, is producing 730 megawatt of power.

In a couple of days, it will be producing full to its capacity. Irrespective of this fact, the inauguration of the Plant is still awaited.

Former minister and Rewa MLA Rajendra Shukla wanted the inauguration of RUMS to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The solar plant came up in Rewa due to Shukla’s efforts.

Shukla got Anandiben Patel, who was then Governor of Madhya Pradesh, write to Modi for the plant. Shukla is working on getting Governor Lalji Tandon write a reminder.

On the other hand, renewal energy department wants to get the Plant inaugurated by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. RUMS chairman is principal secretary of renewal energy department. Manu Shrivastava is the present principal secretary.

The current Congress government intends to take credit of the Plant and that is why the department wants the Plant to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The solar plant at Rewa came into existence after a lot of obstacles. 26 per cent of the power generated from the plant is being sold to Delhi Metro while 64 per cent is given to the state government.

According to Shrivastava, the plant would begin its full capacity production by this month. He said the state government would decide who would inaugurate the plant. Shrivastava said the plant would be ready for inauguration this month. He said it is the biggest solar plant in the country so far.

On the other hand, Shukla maintains that only Prime Minister should inaugurate the biggest solar plant of the country. He said efforts are being made in this direction.

Shukla said former Governor Anandiben Patel had visited the plant during her trip to Rewa. She had also sent a letter to the Prime Minister then. Prime Minister can only come for the inauguration of the solar plant when the state government invites him as it is a state government project.

The possibility of state government inviting the PM seems remote considering the current political scenario. In the light of this fact, the inauguration of the project seems difficult.

By NITENDRA SHARMA