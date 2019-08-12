Bhopal: PM Modi Rakhis selling like hotcakes in city

BHOPAL: Raksha Bandhan is close at hand and people are buzzing around the city bazaars demanding Modi Rakhis and Tiranga Rakhis. Modi Rakhis containing the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are selling like hotcakes. Its price is Rs 30 apiece.

Akshat Sharma, a shopkeeper at New Market, Bhopal, told Free Press that the demand for Modi Rakhis was so high that all were sold.

Similarly, the Tiranga Rakhis containing the national flag too sold like a piece of apple pie. Each piece of such Rakhi costs Rs 40. “We had 16 boxes of Modi Rakhis and 10 boxes of Tiranga Rakhis. All were sold. We fetched them from Mumbai,” Sharma said.

Apart from that, some funny Rakhis highlighting different moods of brothers are also in demand.

On such Rakhis it is written: ‘Ladaku Bhai’ (a quarrelsome brother), ‘Bhukkad Bhai (brother who is fond of eating), ‘Body Building Bahi’ (a brother who builds body), ‘Caring Wala Bhai (a brother who cares), ‘Moody Bhai,’ ‘Love You Veer Ji’ (Love you dear brother). Cartoons of such brothers have also been printed on those Rakhis. Each Rakhi costs Rs 150.

Abhishek, owner of Deepak Rakhi Shop, said, “We have especially prepared such Rakhis as highlight the different moods of brothers. Such Rakhis are much in demand.”

“We have also prepared funny Rakhis showing the moods of sisters, like Aalsi Behna (lazy sister) and ‘I’m a Drama Queen,” he said. Some fancy Rakhis made from wood, copper and American diamond are also available.

“We have some Rakhis whose cost varies from Rs 5 to Rs 950. A Rakhi in Lord Balaji shape costs Rs 950. We fetch Rkhis from Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot,” said Rajesh Prajapati, another shopkeeper.

Colourful Bhabhi Rakhis called ‘Chura’ are also on sale. Mahendra Gupta who has been selling Rakhis for 15 years said, “We have Bhabhi Rakhi in multiple designs and colours. Their prices vary from Rs 50 to Rs 350.”

“We’ve brought Rakhis from Mathura, Mumbai, Kolkata and Rajasthan, and 80% of them have been sold,” he said. A Rakhi showing PUB-G arcade game is also available.

By SMITA