Bhopal: PM, CM committed for overall round development of SC/ST, says Silavat

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for water resources Tulsiram Silavat, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all-round efforts are being made for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He was addressing a convocation organised by Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Evum Karamchari Sangh (Scheduled Caste-Tribe Officer-Employee Association--AJJKAS) at BHEL's Dussehra ground on Sunday.

Father of our Constitution, B R Ambedkar has made provision for equal rights for SC/ST community members, besides, many provisions have been included in the Constitution for their welfare. The minister gave information about the schemes being run by the Central and State Governments for the SC/ST people. Keeping the community members in view, the MP government has come up with schemes for providing better education, health services, housing and ensured employment.

The government is going to build a huge and grand temple of Sant Ravidas at Bartuma near Sagar at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The teachings of Sant Ravidas will be engraved on the walls of the temple, he added. At the gathering, the employees had put forth their demands.