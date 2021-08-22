Bhopal: Players practice hockey on road in ‘protest’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hoshangabad players played hockey at Dhyanchand Square on Saturday in protest against use of Gandhi Maidan, the ground where Vivek honed his skills, for social, religious and political events. "We have repeatedly submitted memos against it but administration says it cannot go against tradition. Such events ruin the ground. We have to get it redone every time," said head of Hockey Association Prashant Jain.

"Talent search trials are set to begin in a couple of days. Incessant rain has already done enough harm to the ground and now the festival season is there which will further damage the ground. The players will not be able to play on such a field," said Jain. Hockey player Arif Khan said, "During phase-wise lifting of lockdown, administration asked street vendors to set up shops in the ground. The players opposed it but to no avail. All this is affecting our game," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:43 AM IST