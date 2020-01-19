Bhopal: Piyush Goyal’s take on Bezos draws Jyotiraditya Scindia’s flak

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia while talking to media here on Sunday termed Union minister Piyush Goyal’s statement on Jeff Bezos as discouraging for investors.

“If such a statement is given by the Minister, this will going to discourage the investors and in such condition who will invest in country,” said IACC general secretary

Ex-Union minister is on the tour to state capital and also to other places. On Friday he had dinner with the ministers and other MLAs and on Sunday he took breakfast with the medical education minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho.

Scindia further added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said Amazon was doing no favour by investing $1 billion in India. The minister had made remark after e-commerce giant Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that it would invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India.

He claimed that every state and country is competing to bring in more and more investment into their territory, but the statement of Union Minister is discouraging for the investors.

Talking about the state development, Scindia said, “I will surely give advice if asked for suggestion, but nobody had asked anything from me.”

He refused that the chief minister Kamal Nath had asked any suggestions from him. He claimed that the state has huge untapped potential.

After the gap of almost seven months and also after meeting with the AICC national president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia had become active in the state.

He is visiting the houses of various leaders and ministers, who are not of his camp.

On Sunday he visited the house of medical education minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho and have breakfast.

He was accompanied with the women and child minsitrer Imarti Devi, food and civil supplies minister Praduyman Singh Tomar, health minister Tulsiram Silawat and others.