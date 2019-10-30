Bhopal: Physiotherapy at JP hosp is slowing earning its fan following

BHOPAL: It is generally held that people would prefer treatment at private hospitals over government hospitals because of treatment and the facilities that they offer.

However, the Physiotherapy Centre of JP Hospital stands in stark contrast to this belief. As its patients are not just satisfied but swear by their experience at the centre.

According to them it is providing one of the best physiotherapy facilities in state capital. While the private physiotherapy centres are charging patients in the range of Rs 300-500 per visit the facility at JP Hopital is charging only Rs10 for physiotherapy.

It was inaugurated in September 2018 and on an average witness an OPD of 25-30 patients. So far, 7000 patients including senior officers and politicians have availed the health benefits at the centre.

Earlier it existed in raw form but in 2018, it equipped with all the paraphernalia including hi-tech machines. Physiotherapy is the treatment of injury, disease and physical disorders through physical methods — such as exercise, massage, manipulation and other treatments —over medication and surgery.

ENT Dr Balram Upadhyaya said, “As a patient, I feel that It is best facility available in JP Hospital as I got much relief after underwent ultrasound therapy of my knee. I developed sprain four days ago and orthopedic doctors examined it and prescribed ultrasound therapy. I am feeling much relief from acute pain which cropped up after I experienced a knee jerk. At Rs 10 it is like getting treated free of cost.”

Dr Dadhibal Prasad, duty in-charge of centre, said, “There many types of physiotherapy we provide here like orthopedic, geriatric, neurological, frozen joints among others. We even provide physiotherapy for pregnant women for proper muscles contraction. ”

Orthopedic physical therapy treats musculoskeletal injuries, involving the muscles, bones, ligaments, fascias, and tendons. It is suitable for fractures, sprains, tendonitis, bursitis, or recovery from orthopedic surgery.

Geriatric physical therapy is for older patients who develop conditions that affect their mobility and physical function, including arthritis, osteoporosis, Alzheimer's disease, hip and joint replacement, balance disorders, and incontinence.

Neurological physical therapy helps people with neurological disorders and conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, brain injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and stroke. Treatment may aim to increase limb responsiveness, treat paralysis, and reverse increase muscles strength by reducing muscle atrophy.

Pediatric physical therapy aims to diagnose, treat, and manage conditions that affect infants, children, and adolescents, including developmental delays, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, torticollis and other conditions that impact the musculoskeletal system.

Vestibular physical therapy involves a number of exercises and manual techniques that can help patients regain their normal balance and coordination. Pelvic floor rehabilitation can help treat urinary or fecal incontinence, urinary urgency and pelvic pain in men and women as a result of injuries or surgery, or because of certain conditions.