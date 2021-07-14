Bhopal: Petrol, diesel prices increased 66 times in 7 months, LPG cost hiked 7 times, says Ajay Maken

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This GST is not same GST, which was planned by the Congress party. This GST is Gabbar Singh tax, alleged AICC general secretary Ajay Maken while talking to media here on Wednesday.

He said the Congress party raised concern over increasing inflation, price hike, which is causing problems to people in the country. The Congress has asked to increase production of the petroleum products and also to bring products under GST so that inflation can be controlled.

“About 97 per cent of Indian population faced decrease in income much before the corona pandemic and this situation has occurred because of wrong economic policy of union government,” Maken alleged.

He said union government increased price of petrol and diesel 66 times in last seven months while the cost of LPG cylinder was hiked seven times. He also claimed that union government earned Rs 4.20 lakh crore from the petroleum products during corona pandemic.

According to Maken, NDA government is the first government, which imposed GST on the agriculture, “On fertiliser 5 per cent, on pesticide 18 per cent and on agriculture equipment 12 per cent tax have been imposed. The cost of agriculture production has increased to Rs 20,000 per hectare and this is causing the inflation in the market,” he said.