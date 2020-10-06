Bhopal: Performance of classical vocalist Sudha Raghuraman mesmerises audience at ‘Gamak’

BHOPAL: The performance of classical vocalist Sudha Raghuraman from New Delhi was held on Tuesday evening - the seventh -day of the 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ at Tribal Museum in the city.

The event was organised by Utsad Allauddin Khan Evam Kala Akademi, Bhopal.

She began with ‘Ganesh Vandna,’ by saint and poet Tulsidas in raga ‘Hamsadhvani. It was followed by ‘Bhajgoovindam,’ by Aachayra Sankar, ‘Swagatam Krishna’ and ‘Ashtpadi,’ by poet Jaidev in raga ‘Malika’ and ‘Bhoop’.

She also presented a Meera Bhajan, ‘Gunjanban chadhi hai madho…,’ ‘Vaishnav Jan to…,’ by Narsingh Mehta and ‘ Aayigiri Nandni…,’ by Acharya Shankar , enchanted the audience who were present in limited number.

Born in a family of musicians in Delhi, Sudha received her training in Carnatic vocal under her grandfather O.V. Subramaniam, and later got a scholarship for learning the art form from Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi.

She has also learnt Carnatic Violin under V. Janakiraman and received a scholarship from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Delhi. As a Carnatic vocal soloist, she has performed extensively in various prestigious music festivals including the Vishnu Digambar Jayanti Samaroh; India Trade Promotion Organization Festival of Music; and at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha; Narada Gana Sabha; and Indian Fine Arts in Chennai.

She has accompanied several renowned Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancers from all over the country in various dance festivals within the country and abroad, including festivals organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi such as Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Festival, Nritya Sangam, Nritya Pratibha, Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Festival and at the Commonwealth Games inaugural function, and at various sabhas in Chennai.

She has also conducted music workshops in several countries including the U.S.A., Canada, Mauritius and India. Shrimati Sudha has received the Delhi Yuva Kalakar (2007) award, and the Chitra Kala Samman (2011). She has also many Carnatic music CDs to her credit. She is awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of Sangeet Natak Akademi for the year 2011 for her notable talent in the field of Music for Dance.

The Directorate of culture organised the big concert after a gap of seven months because of the corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The performance was live streamed on social media pages of the culture department also.