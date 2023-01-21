Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Rohit Arya has said that people would get copy of court cases at home. People have to click on High Court web portal and fill case number and other information to get the case copy, Justice Arya added.

He was reviewing the works of the e-courts committee at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here on Saturday.

“As per instructions of Supreme Court, the e-courts committee of Madhya Pradesh is working. Project e-certificate copy introduced by High Court is being praised in the country,” he added.

He said that the Integrated Video Surveillance System (IVCS) of the state was also being praised.

He asked Secretary of Finance Department to take steps for approval of posts in High Court and e-courts. He said that due to lack of human resources, there was difficulty in following the instructions of e-courts committee.

He asked NIC to bring all the departments on a single dashboard for better coordination. He asked officials to provide MLC and post-mortem facilities at all primary health centres.

He said that 22 crore pages in High Court and 60 crore pages in district courts had been digitised in the state.

1,000 tablets provided

Additional chief secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajoura said that 1,000 tablets had been given to subordinate officers in the police department for better investigation. The process of providing 26,000 additional tablets was on.

