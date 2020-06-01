Bhopal: People found partying at hukka lounge, 16 held

BHOPAL: The Kohefiza police have arrested 16 persons, including owners of a restaurant cum hukka lounge for violation of lockdown, on Sunday night. All the arrested accused are residents of Lalghati or Bairagarh. The restaurant owners had organisd a party in lieu of money, said police. This is the second incident of lockdown violation in Lalghati area, as earlier a few persons were arrested from a gym. The accused had gathered in the restaurant Turtle Island at Lalghati. The 16 men were dining together in the loud music. On being held, they tried to intimidate the cops saying they have contacts at higher levels.

The cops when reached there getting information about it, they tried to run away. Police said the accused had gathered there violating the government orders. The accused restaurant owners were identified as Jaiki Rajdev aka J.K. 34, a resident of old Sindhi colony in Bhopal and Sanjay Ramchandani, a resident of Sneha apartment at Vijay Nagar at Lalghati. SHO Kohefiza Sudheer Arjaria said there was information about the restaurant that was open and allowed the customers to stay inside and eat, as they were partying at the time. He said we have booked them all, for the violation.